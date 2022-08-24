Home News He gets stuck with his arm in the doors, seventy-year-old dragged and killed by the bus in Turin
He gets stuck with his arm in the doors, seventy-year-old dragged and killed by the bus in Turin

He gets stuck with his arm in the doors, seventy-year-old dragged and killed by the bus in Turin

Mortal investment in via Artom, in Turin, in the southern Mirafiori district. A 70-year-old man, Giuseppe Pesce, of Argentine origins, lost his life after being run over by a Gtt bus of line 14. It happened around 11 this morning at the public transport stop at number 81 .

Giuseppe Pesce, the victim

According to an initial reconstruction, the man, who was walking with a crutch, would have been stuck with one arm in the central doors that would be closed while he was still getting off: the bus, starting again, dragged him, made him fall and then crushed him. “He tried to shout and hit the window with a crutch but the driver left” says a witness. The victim’s body ended up behind the vehicle.

The traffic police at the scene of the accident

The traffic police at the scene of the accident

Investigations are underway to understand the causes of the accident: the accident team of the mobile radio department of the local police intervened. The 118 medical staff tried to resuscitate the man but there was nothing they could do.

See also  Turin, Juric: "Belotti? Outside the home he is non-existent"

