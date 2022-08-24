Mortal investment in via Artom, in Turin, in the southern Mirafiori district. A 70-year-old man, Giuseppe Pesce, of Argentine origins, lost his life after being run over by a Gtt bus of line 14. It happened around 11 this morning at the public transport stop at number 81 .



Giuseppe Pesce, the victim

According to an initial reconstruction, the man, who was walking with a crutch, would have been stuck with one arm in the central doors that would be closed while he was still getting off: the bus, starting again, dragged him, made him fall and then crushed him. “He tried to shout and hit the window with a crutch but the driver left” says a witness. The victim’s body ended up behind the vehicle.



The traffic police at the scene of the accident

Investigations are underway to understand the causes of the accident: the accident team of the mobile radio department of the local police intervened. The 118 medical staff tried to resuscitate the man but there was nothing they could do.