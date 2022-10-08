Home News He goes away with his motorbike and has not returned home since Wednesday: the searches for a 32-year-old man started
News

He goes away with his motorbike and has not returned home since Wednesday: the searches for a 32-year-old man started

by admin
He goes away with his motorbike and has not returned home since Wednesday: the searches for a 32-year-old man started

The searches began on Friday evening and continues this morning, Saturday 8 October, to try to track down Daniele Pittioni, 32, who has not given news of himself since the evening of 5 October last.

Pittoioni went to the Kospalat di Pliss di Premariacco last October 5th. Then, after driving away on his Harley Davidson with another person, he disappeared into thin air.

The volunteers of the Buttrio Municipal Team are operating in the research base that has been set up in Buttrio, in the area of ​​the sports field – celebration area.

With them also the Civil Protection volunteers of the Manzanese District to support the research.

On site the Fire Brigade with the Ucl (Local Command Unit) and the police.

See also  Pedemontana, the new variant of Signoressa on the SR 348 in Trevignano is also open to traffic

You may also like

Doctor Nicola Zemella is the new head of...

Catania, the ship with tropical fruit was carrying...

During the National Day holiday, Beijing’s tourism revenue...

Liaoning Provincial People’s Government

Parliament, 13 names are still in the balance...

“November” holiday Hunan tourism revenue of 951 million...

Rob Brezsny Libra horoscope October 6/12 2022

From 0 to 20:00 on October 7, Hangzhou...

Stinging spray on teammates, two girls from Treviso...

Covid Italy, bulletin of 7 October: update on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy