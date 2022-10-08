The searches began on Friday evening and continues this morning, Saturday 8 October, to try to track down Daniele Pittioni, 32, who has not given news of himself since the evening of 5 October last.

Pittoioni went to the Kospalat di Pliss di Premariacco last October 5th. Then, after driving away on his Harley Davidson with another person, he disappeared into thin air.

The volunteers of the Buttrio Municipal Team are operating in the research base that has been set up in Buttrio, in the area of ​​the sports field – celebration area.

With them also the Civil Protection volunteers of the Manzanese District to support the research.

On site the Fire Brigade with the Ucl (Local Command Unit) and the police.