SAINT PETER OF FELETTO. Fatal accident, in the late afternoon of Tuesday 30 August, in San Michele di Feletto, a hamlet of San Pietro.

The tragedy took place in via San Michele around 6.30 pm when the first alarm was given for a motorcyclist on the ground.

In fact, witnesses saw a scooter skid on the straight before the double curve and, for reasons yet to be ascertained, go off the road.

The victim is a 17-year-old boy who showed no signs of life when he was reached by first responders.

On the spot, the Suem 118 central sent an ambulance and a self-medical machine with sirens blasted and alerted the Treviso Emergency helicopter, which arrived in a short time.

In the meantime, the local police have blocked the road in both directions.

The medical and paramedical staff tried to resuscitate the poor boy on the spot but unfortunately there was nothing to be done.