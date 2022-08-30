Home News He goes off the road on a scooter and dies at 17. Tragedy in San Michele di Feletto
News

He goes off the road on a scooter and dies at 17. Tragedy in San Michele di Feletto

by admin
He goes off the road on a scooter and dies at 17. Tragedy in San Michele di Feletto

The arrival of the helicopter rescue is useless. The medical staff tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate the boy but there was nothing to be done

SAINT PETER OF FELETTO. Fatal accident, in the late afternoon of Tuesday 30 August, in San Michele di Feletto, a hamlet of San Pietro.

The tragedy took place in via San Michele around 6.30 pm when the first alarm was given for a motorcyclist on the ground.

In fact, witnesses saw a scooter skid on the straight before the double curve and, for reasons yet to be ascertained, go off the road.

The victim is a 17-year-old boy who showed no signs of life when he was reached by first responders.

On the spot, the Suem 118 central sent an ambulance and a self-medical machine with sirens blasted and alerted the Treviso Emergency helicopter, which arrived in a short time.

In the meantime, the local police have blocked the road in both directions.

The medical and paramedical staff tried to resuscitate the poor boy on the spot but unfortunately there was nothing to be done.

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

See also  Neo-Nazi propaganda on Telegram, two Treviso citizens under investigation

You may also like

The Mariupol orphans housed in Castellamonte return to...

The promise of the Brothers of Italy: “Goodbye...

Genoa, murder of Alice Scagni, Facebook removes the...

The cases of West Nile in Fvg rise...

Stung by wasps, he goes into anaphylactic shock:...

Covid, how lethality has changed. Iss: older population...

The ambitious and resistant house of Ultra Naté...

Interns are coming from Switzerland to Valchiusella

Robbed in front of Treviso station, a 25-year-old...

Mariela Nunez, Miss Liguria: “Prejudices for my color?...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy