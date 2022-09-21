Home News He goes out for a climb in the Jôf Fuart group and does not return to the refuge: he is looking for a young mountaineer
He goes out for a climb in the Jôf Fuart group and does not return to the refuge: he is looking for a young mountaineer

On the evening of Wednesday 21 September, shortly after 9 pm, a research intervention was started in the Western Julian Alps, in the Jôf Fuart group, after a report received by the manager of the Pellarini Refuge.

The latter reported to Nue112 the failure of a 25-year-old boy from Padua who left the refuge at 5 am with the intention of climbing the Deye Peters ridge alone, a difficult climbing route that climbs the north-east spur of the Torre delle Mothers of Chamois.

The manager has tried several times to dissuade the young man from his intent, without success. Throughout the day the same manager has repeatedly kept the edge under observation with binoculars, but never saw anyone climb it.

The young man had also told the manager that he would let him know something about his decisions, but no news has come.

The Cave del Predil station of the Alpine Rescue and the Guardia di Finanza were activated: six technicians went up to Pellarini to explore the area with torches but without success. The searches will continue all night.

If there is no feedback on the morning of Thursday 22 September, the Civil Protection helicopter will take off for a patrol from above.

It is not excluded that the young man has changed his mind and destination but has not been able to send messages or calls, as has already happened in other cases.

