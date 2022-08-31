Research in progress in Falcade by a 46-year-old tourist from Ferrara
FALCADE. He leaves camping Eden for a walk and does not return. Concern in Falcade for the non-return of a Ferrara tourist. His name is Tommaso, he has brown hair, he is six feet tall and of normal build, he wears a dark tracksuit, boots and has a black backpack. Anyone who has seen it is requested to contact the Carabinieri. About forty people are looking for him, including Alpine Rescue, firefighters and volunteers.
