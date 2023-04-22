He got into robbing a supermarket in Neiva

In a quick action by the citizens of Neiva, they managed to capture a subject for the crime of theft in a commercial establishment.

The individual identified as Nelson Jaramillo Gómez would have used a sharp weapon to commit the robbery in the commercial establishment. According to the authorities, this subject has a criminal record for 13 crimes of theft, 01 of personal injury and 02 of prisoner escape.

The Neiva Metropolitan Police has made the subject available to the Attorney General’s Office for the crime of theft, and at the hearing the judge has determined that he be sheltered with a custodial measure in a prison.

The Neiva Metropolitan Police has highlighted the importance of citizen collaboration in the fight against crime and has thanked the citizen who provided the appropriate information, which allowed the subject to be captured.

Receiving

In another isolated incident, a 22-year-old subject was caught in flagrante for the crime of reception.

The capture was carried out by the FÉNIX Group of the Neiva Metropolitan Police, who were carrying out patrol, search and control tasks in the Timanco neighborhood of the city. During these activities, the uniformed officers noticed the presence of an individual who was mobilizing on a white Honda motorcycle, which had been stolen by hauling.

The rapid action of the agents allowed the capture in flagrante delicto of the subject, who was made available to the competent authorities for the crime of reception. Now, a control and guarantee judge will be in charge of deciding his legal situation.

The authorities emphasize that this type of operation is essential for the fight against crime in the city, and they thank the citizens for their collaboration and timely complaints, which allows them to act effectively and quickly.