“He had a passion for Playstation”

Yet another appeal to those who have seen it. Manuel had a passion for video games. The mother has launched an appeal.

“Manuel was a very good boy, he didn’t drink or smoke…”thus began the story of Mihaela who turned to the transmission Who has seen it to find his son, Manuel, 25 years old and disappeared on April 25th. Growing up in Cassano d’Adda, the young man worked as a warehouseman, He also had a great passion: he played the Playstation. Could the latter be the key to the disappearance? What’s behind it?

Who saw it, disappeared at the age of 25 Manuel

On April 25th it is a national holiday and it is in this context that Manuel has left: in fact, the young man had no documents with him, nor an ATM. He had brought a cell phone instead, but he doesn’t answer which was unusual. However, there is another important detail: Manuel played Playstation online with his friends until late at night, explained his mother.

Mother Mihaela’s appeal live

The woman explained that Manuel led a substantially peaceful life: went to work, then came home and so on, then the disappearance: “He woke up, my husband fed him, then at 2.30 he went out normally. He never came back.” The cameras recorded his movements for about a couple of hours, then nothing more, but where did he go? It is known that he would have gone to a friend in Milan where he would have stopped to sleep. Manuel’s Playstation nickname is Riuma 97: “We can’t live anymore. Please help me.”concluded the mother.