Drug dealing was not the only activity of a 31-year-old Moroccan, arrested in recent days by the carabinieri of the operational and mobile unit of Castelfranco Veneto. He was stopped giving up a dose of cocaine and found in possession of more white powder and hashish. Today he was also sued for trading in products with false signs and receiving stolen goods.

Part of the stolen goods

In fact, during the search of his apartment, packing reels, about seventy personal protective equipment, such as overalls and work shirts, a hose and an electric drill were found. All material stolen from a firm in Castellana where he had been a worker for some time. The carabinieri also found a dozen new counterfeit jackets and duvets of prestigious brands. Investigations are underway on clothing aimed at verifying its origin.

