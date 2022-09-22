Home News He had left for a climb in the Jôf Fuart group, then failed to return to the refuge: the helicopter flew to find the missing mountaineer
News

He had left for a climb in the Jôf Fuart group, then failed to return to the refuge: the helicopter flew to find the missing mountaineer

by admin
He had left for a climb in the Jôf Fuart group, then failed to return to the refuge: the helicopter flew to find the missing mountaineer

MALBORGHETTO VALBRUNA. The searches continue for the 25-year-old hiker from Padua who on Wednesday 21 September did not return to the Pellarini refuge, where he was expected. Upon activation of the Sores Central, at the first light of dawn on Thursday 22 September, the Fvg Civil Protection helicopter took off from Tolmezzo for an overflight of the areas where the young man should have passed.

The alarm went off late Wednesday afternoon. The 25-year-old left the refuge in the morning with the intention of climbing the Deye Peters ridge alone, a difficult climbing route that climbs the north-east spur of the Torre delle Madri dei Camosci. The manager of the facility had tried several times to dissuade him from his intentions, but without success. Not seeing him come back, the alarm went off.
The personnel of the Cave del Predil station of the Alpine Rescue and of the Financial Police were activated: six technicians went up to Pellarini to explore the area with torches: the searches continued all night, without results.

See also  Guangzhou held a video scheduling meeting to defend against typhoon "Saddle" - Guangzhou Municipal People's Government Portal

You may also like

Covid, cases are growing but it is too...

Family of woman who was bitten to death...

Covid, from the masks to the return: what...

Political elections 2022, the complete guide: from the...

The strategy of strengthening the country and strengthening...

But is the pandemic really over? “Yes,” Biden...

Dear life, from light to car insurance: apps...

Lombardy, the commissioner La Russa (brother of Ignazio)...

The Provincial Vocational Education Conference was held in...

Ambra Angiolini accused by Silvia Slitti for the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy