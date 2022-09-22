MALBORGHETTO VALBRUNA. The searches continue for the 25-year-old hiker from Padua who on Wednesday 21 September did not return to the Pellarini refuge, where he was expected. Upon activation of the Sores Central, at the first light of dawn on Thursday 22 September, the Fvg Civil Protection helicopter took off from Tolmezzo for an overflight of the areas where the young man should have passed.

The alarm went off late Wednesday afternoon. The 25-year-old left the refuge in the morning with the intention of climbing the Deye Peters ridge alone, a difficult climbing route that climbs the north-east spur of the Torre delle Madri dei Camosci. The manager of the facility had tried several times to dissuade him from his intentions, but without success. Not seeing him come back, the alarm went off.

The personnel of the Cave del Predil station of the Alpine Rescue and of the Financial Police were activated: six technicians went up to Pellarini to explore the area with torches: the searches continued all night, without results.