PORDENONE. Many Pordenone people reported him almost every day because he slept in Piazza Risorgimento on the benches positioned there. A 30-year-old of Pakistani origin, asylum seeker and homeless, had entered Italy in 2017, where he was assigned housing. From here he had left for northern European states only to return to Italic soil a few months ago.

Not having a place to sleep, he adapted at night with makeshift bivouacs and during the day he spent his time asleep on the benches of Piazza Risorgimento. The Special Unit of the Local Police of Pordenone – Cordenons was interested in the case and, once contacted the Social Services of the Municipality, together they had sought a more decent accommodation for the asylum seeker.

Yesterday the epilogue: the Pakistani citizen was accompanied by agents to the municipal offices. The operators, who had also worked hard to find a translator, left the subject in the trusted hands of the social workers who found suitable accommodation for him.

Deputy Mayor Emanuele Loperfido: “I thank the Local Police officers who, with professionalism and tact, coordinating with the social services, were able to find a hospitable solution to this somewhat complex situation. We have always highlighted how the activity of monitoring, control and identification is also fundamental to bring out cases of real poverty and find solutions “.