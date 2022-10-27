The Pordenone Traffic Police, during a motorway surveillance service, near the Portogruaro tollbooth checked a vehicle and the driver.

A more in-depth check was carried out on the person from which it emerged that the man, a 41-year-old Friulian, residing in the province of Udine, pending a European arrest warrant, for the expiation of a sentence of 5 years and months. 10 of imprisonment for financial crimes with also the appropriation of money, referring to the year 2012.

The man was then accompanied to the offices of the Pordenone traffic police section, for the completion of the formalities, the execution of the arrest and the accompaniment to the Udine prison.