Home News He has to serve almost six years in prison for financial crimes: arrested on the highway
News

He has to serve almost six years in prison for financial crimes: arrested on the highway

by admin
He has to serve almost six years in prison for financial crimes: arrested on the highway

The Pordenone Traffic Police, during a motorway surveillance service, near the Portogruaro tollbooth checked a vehicle and the driver.

A more in-depth check was carried out on the person from which it emerged that the man, a 41-year-old Friulian, residing in the province of Udine, pending a European arrest warrant, for the expiation of a sentence of 5 years and months. 10 of imprisonment for financial crimes with also the appropriation of money, referring to the year 2012.

The man was then accompanied to the offices of the Pordenone traffic police section, for the completion of the formalities, the execution of the arrest and the accompaniment to the Udine prison.

See also  Exclusive | Yang Wuneng: Why is the fourth climax of Sino-Western cultural exchanges coming? -Chinanews

You may also like

He falls off the ladder while picking persimmons...

The Synod asks for more space for women:...

Refute the rumor?The CCP’s official media reported on...

With the exception of 1 newly infected person,...

Baiyun District of Guangzhou City has designated multiple...

Scam of 8 million on citizenship income, 300...

The State Council issued a document to support...

Meloni government, the premier defends the police and...

Neonazism, Apulian boy arrested who was inspired by...

Salaries of parliamentarians, Crisanti gives up to take...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy