ROMANO D’EZZELINO. In the Veneto some “schei” hide the 200 and 500 euro wads in the drawers of the photocopiers. Once there was the good old mattress, then the system has become more sophisticated with tax havens, now obviously there is a return to the home. Or to the walls of the “capanon”, as the Pojana interpreted by Andrea Pennacchi would say.

In the province of Vicenza, a pensioner hid a million euros in a photocopier, only to forget it and take it to a recycling center for disposal.

The next two or three desperate phone calls were useless, the office machinery was disintegrated by the rollers and with it all its contents. Difficult to convey the bewilderment shared by a circle of people.

First of all, the owner of the old photocopier, an elderly man from Chiampo, who had hidden a capital there. Then the employees of the Sea Spa of Romano d’Ezzelino (Vicenza), a company specialized in the recovery and disposal of special waste.

When such a machine is delivered to the eco-center, it becomes the property of the landfill. For the workers on duty, those who noticed it first, only fuchsia and yellowish confetti remained: the colors of the drama of nearing wealth.

“If I think about it again I get angry. By contract we were now owners of the material. Our employees are astonished », confirmed Giuseppe Ziliani, managing director of Sea spa, to the Giornale di Vicenza.

The problem is that now is no longer the time for crying. The situation becomes serious, because this has become a business for the Guardia di Finanza. We need to rebuild a framework of safe tax evasion: who, how, when, why.

It starts with the phone calls received from the eco-center, phone calls from the offices of a municipality in the province of Vicenza. «The first time they asked us if we had already disposed of the photocopiers», Ziliani always said, «The second they told of an elderly man who was in panic because he claimed that he had left an important will inside one of the machines and had to retrieve it. But on the second phone call we had already seen the confetti of the banknotes ».

Other than testament, other than yellow. The only color that colors this whole story is black, that of tax evasion.

There is some suspicion about who the victim of the millionaire oversight is. In Chiampo, the mayor Matteo Macilotti is laconic: “We don’t know the name of the fellow citizen.” It seems confirmed that he went to the town hall. “One morning I saw him, very agitated,” confirms the mayor, “he wanted to regain possession of the machinery that he himself had given to the eco-center a few days earlier.”