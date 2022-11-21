A young player who was playing a football match on the Pravisdomini sports field was promptly assisted on Sunday afternoon, November 20, by the medical team promptly sent by the Sores plant.

The player, just over 20 years old, was injured in the head during a game collision. The emergency call to Nue112 was immediate and the call to the Sores operations room was promptly transferred. The nurses of the station immediately sent an ambulance from San Vito al Tagliamento and the helicopter rescue to the scene.

The air ambulance doctor evaluated the young player on the spot. His transfer by ambulance to the Pordenone hospital was therefore arranged. The head trauma he sustained is not serious.