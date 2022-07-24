The minor was with his parents near the Brunner refuge in Tarvisio. The Alpine Rescue also intervened at Passo Pramollo to recover a cyclist who had fractured his hand

TARVISIO. Wounded in the knee with a blow from the cleaver. Saturday afternoon to forget for an 11-year-old boy who, given the severity of his injuries, was transported by helicopter to the hospital.

The incident occurred around 3.30 pm on Saturday 23 July, in the municipality of Tarvisio, where the Slovenian minor was injured in the knee with a cleaver near the Brunner refuge. The boy, who was with his parents, was first rescued with bandages to stop the bleeding and then, once the severity of the wound was ascertained, he was winched aboard the helicopter with the evacuation triangle after the visit. of the doctor, dropped on the spot together with the helicopter rescue technician.

The child was taken to Tarvisio and delivered to the ambulance. At the base of the access path to the refuge there were rescuers from the Cnsas station in Cave del Predil and from the Guardia dai Finanza ready to give support.

A couple of hours later, but in the municipality of Pontebba, in Passo Pramollo near Malga Cerchio, an Austrian citizen from 1974 sustained an exposed fracture in one hand when he fell on a bicycle. Here too it was the helicopter rescue that took him after he landed near the hut. At Passo Pramollo there were rescuers from the Cnsas station in Moggio Udinese ready to help. He was taken to the Tolmezzo hospital.