SANTA MARIA LA LONGA. A 13-year-old boy seriously injured his hand while handling a portable electric saw. It happened in the late morning of Monday 5 September, in the community for minors “La Viarte” in Santa Mara La Longa.

The minor was immediately rescued by medical personnel who arrived in via Zompicco aboard an ambulance. The very young patient was first accompanied to the Palmanova hospital and, subsequently, transferred to Pordenone where there is a department specialized in hand microsurgery.

The carabinieri of the Compagnia di Palmanova are carrying out investigations on the incident. “La Viarte” is, among other things, a community for minors managed by a voluntary association which, in addition to supporting them in their studies, launches personalized professionalization projects for them.