Home News He injures his hand with an electric saw, a 13-year-old boy transported to hospital
News

He injures his hand with an electric saw, a 13-year-old boy transported to hospital

by admin
He injures his hand with an electric saw, a 13-year-old boy transported to hospital

SANTA MARIA LA LONGA. A 13-year-old boy seriously injured his hand while handling a portable electric saw. It happened in the late morning of Monday 5 September, in the community for minors “La Viarte” in Santa Mara La Longa.

The minor was immediately rescued by medical personnel who arrived in via Zompicco aboard an ambulance. The very young patient was first accompanied to the Palmanova hospital and, subsequently, transferred to Pordenone where there is a department specialized in hand microsurgery.

The carabinieri of the Compagnia di Palmanova are carrying out investigations on the incident. “La Viarte” is, among other things, a community for minors managed by a voluntary association which, in addition to supporting them in their studies, launches personalized professionalization projects for them.

See also  Promoting the fresh air and purifying the network ecology——A side note of the 2022 China Internet Civilization Conference Tianjin_Sina Finance_Sina.com

You may also like

Agordino, tourists at Passo Duran find the windows...

Aifa green light for vaccines adapted against Omicron

Because the Chileans said no to the new...

San Benigno crashes into a trailer: a 57-year-old...

Salvini’s proposal on the Ministry of Innovation in...

Salvini in Treviso, leagues unleashed on the page...

Ermini to the Genoa court: “Reinforcements arriving already...

The restoration of the Giovanni da Udine fountain...

Positive results for Quero Vas for “multi-risk” maneuvers

The Closing of the Service Trade Fair, the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy