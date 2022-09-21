The incident took place last Monday in via Botta. The 50-year-old driving the Fiat Panda was reported for failure to rescue

CASTELLAMONTE. The carabinieri of the Ivrea company denounced a 50-year-old woman who hit a woman in a Fiat Panda on Monday morning in Castellamonte and left immediately after the accident, which took place in via Botta. The victim was rescued by passers-by, then transported to the hospital in Ivrea by the 118 staff who rushed to the scene. The woman was not in serious condition. Providential images of the municipal video surveillance, which made it possible to identify the vehicle.