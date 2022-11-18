TRIESTE. Over 2 million euros. This is the claim for damages presented, on Friday 18 November, during the replies, by the civil parties in the trial of the Monfalcone doctor Vincenzo Campanile, the former anesthesiologist of the 118 of Trieste accused of multiple homicide. In the last hearing, on 11 November, the Public Prosecutor’s Office had asked for 25 years and 6 months’ imprisonment.

The request for damages, in the event of a conviction, is quantified as follows: 200,000 euros for each child or husband for the crime of murder plus 10,000 euros for the crime of forgery. For grandchildren and a willed heir, 100,000 euros for the crime of murder and 10,000 euros for the crime of forgery. The Court of Assizes is presided over by Giorgio Nicoli, alongside Francesco Antoni.

Here are all the cases challenged to the doctor: nine elderly people killed between 2014 and 2018, according to the accusation hypothesis, with lethal injections of Propofol. Injections which, moreover, according to the indictment, the anesthetist had not reported in the 118 intervention forms that he filled out after the rescue. Hence also the crime of false public deed.

As far as Asugi is concerned, the company’s claim for damages is 100,000 euros in the event of a conviction for forgery and 400,000 in the event of a murder conviction.

The next hearing is set for November 25. The investigation started following the death of 81-year-old Mirella Michelazzi, who was rescued by a doctor on 3 January 2018 in the Mademar nursing home.