He is on patrol and refuses office activities, Court files – News

The Military Prosecutor’s Office and the Gip of the Military Tribunal of Verona, “agreeing with the evidence provided by the defender”, have closed the criminal proceedings for aggravated disobedience against Brigadier Giovanni Pittalis, general secretary of the New Friuli Venezia Giulia Carabinieri Union. This was announced by the secretary of Nsc Emilia Romagna, Giovanni Morgese.





In this case, explains Morgese reconstructing the incident, Pittalis was on patrol service in Udine and “the operations center had given him the order to go and collect a package in the Prefecture, but the mobile radio has a purely operational function that cannot be diverted for office activities. The sergeant therefore did not comply with this type of order and was reported for disobedience “.





But, “thanks to the defensive investigations and listening to witnesses, carried out by Piero Santantonio, a lawyer of military law and of the police force, part of a legal pool”, it was ascertained that the “provincial commander of the Carabinieri of Udine had forbidden to divert the mobile radio patrols from these initiatives”. The request for a “different use of a patrol made available to citizens” therefore emerged.





“Once again the union – concludes Morgese – has proved to be decisive in protecting the rights of the carabiniere worker”.



