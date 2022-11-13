He was giving up drugs by throwing them out of the window while he was under house arrest for the same type of crime. It was the carabinieri of the San Giorgio di Nogaro station, who were keeping an eye on her home, who put an end to the drug dealing business.

A young 24-year-old Sangiorgino, Evan Passero, ended up in trouble, arrested last Thursday by the Arma military on charges of detention for the purpose of drug dealing. Yesterday morning, the investigating judge Emanuele Lazzàro validated the arrest, ordered immediate release and applied the precautionary measure of house arrest.

To make the carabinieri suspicious, who were carrying out a check near the house of Passero, in San Giorgio di Nogaro, was a twenty-six year old resident in the municipality of Ronchis, who was noticed while he was leaving cash in the mailbox of the twenty-four year old sangiorgino.

Almost simultaneously, Sparrow was seen throwing a bag containing 1.4 grams of heroin out of the window. The 26-year-old picked up the wrapper from the ground and left by car and was stopped shortly after by the carabinieri.

Following a search carried out on Thursday evening, 10.9 grams of heroin were found in the house of Passero, divided into bags and sachets, hidden in a box. The entire amount of heroin and cash were seized.

The lawyer Andrea Dri of the Court of Udine explains that the public prosecutor had asked for prison custody, which was not granted “because the charge was not among those for which pre-trial detention is envisaged in prison”.

The lawyer adds: «The charge was formulated in a generic way, such as to allow the abstract application of pre-trial detention in prison. I pointed out – concludes Dri – that the factual elements acquired at the time had to lead to a lighter interpretation of the fact and precisely by virtue of this I asked that the request of the public prosecutor not be accepted and so it was ».