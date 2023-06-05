Home » He is Víctor Colins, the musical ‘double’ of Diomedes Díaz
He is Víctor Colins, the musical ‘double’ of Diomedes Díaz

by admin
The story of Víctor Colins, a young Venezuelan who presents himself as the best impersonator of the late vallenato singer Diomedes Díaz.

The young man says that since he was 14 years old he has dedicated himself to knowing and imitating who became his role model. He is currently 18 years old and The most curious thing is that he was born on May 26same day as ‘El Cacique de La Junta’.

My musical career began because I really like vallenato. I made the character of Diomedes Díaz and I inspired to sing vallenata music”Colins recounted.

In the videos that circulate on social networks, it can be seen that Víctor Colins has a tone of voice and movements very similar to those of ‘El Cacique’. in one of the clips is interpreting the song ‘For what reason?’.

