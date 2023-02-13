According to the investigations carried out, since February 2022, the accused today would have started a cycle of physical and psychological violence against the victim.

After endorsing the evidence presented by the Attorney General of the Nation, a guarantee control judge imposed an insurance measure in a prison against a 21-year-old man, allegedly responsible for the crimes of aggravated domestic violence, kidnapping simple and aggravated violent carnal access.

According to the investigations carried out by a prosecutor from the Center for Comprehensive Care for Victims of Sexual Abuse (Caivas), since February 2022, the accused today would have started a cycle of physical and psychological violence against the victim.

The evidentiary material shows that, in the last attack, the defendant today would have locked the victim in his home for 20 days, to beat her and violently sexually abuse her, apparently, because she told him that she wanted to finish the relationship. The woman herself escaped from the building where she was being held.

It was established that the woman tried to kill herself tired of the continuous mistreatment she received.

On February 2, the defendant was captured by court order. During the preliminary hearings, the charges filed by the Prosecutor’s Office were not accepted.