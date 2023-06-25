Home » He killed his arguing son
An argument broke out between YK and his son Tayfun K. (28), for an undetermined reason, at the address on Yavuz Sultan Selim Street in Freedom District. During the discussion, YK stabbed his son in the neck and chest with a knife he took from the kitchen. The medical teams, who came to the scene upon the notification of their neighbors, determined that Tayfun K was dead. The police confiscated the knife believed to have been used in the incident and detained Y.K. (AA)

