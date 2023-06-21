Home » He killed his one-year-old son, indicted in Ferrara – Emilia-Romagna
He killed his one-year-old son, indicted in Ferrara – Emilia-Romagna

He killed his one-year-old son, indicted in Ferrara – Emilia-Romagna

The defense had requested a psychiatric report

(ANSA) – FERRARA, JUNE 21 – The 31-year-old woman accused in Ferrara of aggravated voluntary homicide of her one-year-old son, which took place on the night of June 17, 2021, has been indicted. The decision came from the judge of the preliminary hearing Silvia Marini. The woman will appear before the Court of Assizes on November 9, 2023.

According to the indictment, signed by prosecutors Lisa Busato and Isabella Cavallari, the woman would have suffocated the child while he slept in the bed with her, in the house in via degli Ostaggi, in Ferrara, where they lived, together with two other children of the defendant, assisted in court by the lawyers Marcello Rambaldi and Alessio Lambertini. The lawyers deposited a consultancy drawn up by the psychologist Silvia Mazzanti on the existence of a total mental defect in the defendant, and asked the judge to order an expert opinion, but the request was rejected. The prosecutor’s consultant, forensic psychiatrist Luciano Finotti, had already highlighted the existence of a partial lack of willpower in the 31-year-old, suffering from borderline personality disorder, as well as problems related to drug abuse.

The ex-partner of the woman, a 38-year-old man from Tunisia, assisted by the lawyer Alessandro Gabellone, has filed a civil action. (HANDLE).

