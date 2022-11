Life imprisonment and one year of daytime solitary confinement. That’s what the prosecution asked for Benno Neumair, the 31-year-old from Bolzano who killed his parents on January 4, 2021 and then threw their bodies into the Adige river. The request was formulated by the deputy prosecutors Igor Dry e Federica Iovene during the indictment before the Court of Assizes of Bolzano.