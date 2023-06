For an unknown reason, an argument broke out between Mehmet Nazmi Simler and his uncle Burak Simler at around 19.00 in the Istiklal District of Seyhan district. As the argument escalated, Mehmet Nazmi Simler opened fire on his uncle with a shotgun he brought from home. Uncle Simler, who was badly injured by the pellets that hit his stomach, collapsed in blood. Sims were removed by the medical teams who were sent to the scene upon notice. […]

