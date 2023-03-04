news-txt”>

(ANSA) – UDINE, MARCH 03 – The Court of Assizes of Udine, accepting the request of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, sentenced Paolo Castellani, a 45-year-old warehouse worker, to 24 years in prison, confessed to murdering his wife Elisabetta Molaro, an insurer of 40 years old, killed with 71 stab wounds in June last year in their home in Codroipo. The aggravating and mitigating factors were considered equivalent.



The civil plaintiff’s lawyer this morning, during the closing speech, had appealed to the murderer to remove the wedding ring from his finger, “to fulfill the last wish of his deceased wife when she was alive”.



The defense had, on the other hand, underlined “the exemplary punctuality in the reconstruction of the facts on the criminal level by the Prosecutor”, noting how “unfortunately the emotional storm reversed the direction of the blows, which he wanted to turn against himself. A way to punish her “. The man’s lawyer had concluded by emphasizing that there had been “no cruelty or even jealousy, retaliation or premeditation.



Here, the stab wounds are contextualized and consequential to the emotional storm. The crime was committed with willful impetus”. (ANSA).

