It aroused great astonishment and profound bitterness in the family members of MaraVisentinthe 63-year-old from Preganziol who fell victim with her friend Miriam Cappelletto of the terrible accident on the Terraglio on 24 March 2022, the news, reported by some media, according to which Ronnie Levacovic, the twenty-five year old who caused it, through his defender, would aim to obtain a reduced sentence through the alternative rite of plea bargaining. The defendant, whose indictment was requested by the Treviso Public Prosecutor’s Office, will have to appear in the courtroom on 17 January 2023, before the investigating judge of the Piera De Stefani Court, for the preliminary hearing of the trial: he must answer for traffic homicide with the heavy aggravating circumstances of having started the drunk drivingwith a blood alcohol content more than double the allowed, 1.05 grams/litre, to have exceeded the speed limit established in that stretch of road by more than 50 km/h with his powerful BMW M2 Coupé – he was hurtling at at least 125 km/h against the prescribed 70 – and to have killed two people.

Mrs. Visentin’s husband and children, who, through the manager of the Treviso office, Diego Tiso, have entrusted themselves to Studio3A-Valore, a company specialized in compensation for damages and in the protection of citizens’ rights, are aware of the procedural rights of defendant, which also allow him to formulate the plea bargaining request. What they dispute, however, is that the request would be based on two factors, the non-use of seat belts by their dear and friend and the fact that they traveled with the lights off, respectively irrelevant and unfounded.

In the kinematic report ordered by the Public Prosecutor of the Treviso prosecutor’s office, owner of the file, dr. Giulio Capralora, the technical consultant in charge, ing. Indeed, Pierluigi Zamuner clearly concludes that “in relation to the two extremely violent collisions suffered (first rear-end collision and final frontal collision against the abutment of the bridge), with destruction of the vehicle and strong reduction of the living space of the passenger compartment, the use of seat belts would not have modified the stresses to which the two bodies were subjected, especially in terms of acceleration and deceleration”: it is therefore a completely irrelevant element for the tragic fate of the two women, nothing could have saved them from two impacts of this magnitude.

As for the other element invoked as a possible “mitigating factor” by the defendant’s defence, i.e. i headlights allegedly off on the Citroen C1 driven by the sixty-three-year-old, it is not even mentioned in the technical consultancy, nor is it reported in any investigative document, so it is not clear how one wants (and can) use it to obtain a sentence reduction.

Mara Visentin’s family members therefore hope that these theses underlying the defense’s attempt to “snatch” a milder sentence not accepted by the judge, and that the Public Prosecutor’s Office can rely on the objective elements that have concretely emerged from the preliminary investigations. Studio3A, which has made available Eng. Mario Piacenti, recalls in this regard how the technical consultant of the Public Prosecutor concluded that “on the basis of the objective and testimonial elements, no reprehensible conducts emerge against the two victims in connection with the occurrence of the accident” whose “decisive technical cause and only one is identified in the rear-end collision suffered by Citroen by Levacovic’s BMW”, with violation of art. 142 (failure to observe an adequate safety distance) and 149 (exceeding the prescribed speed by more than 50 km/h) of the Highway Code.

Furthermore, it is no coincidence that in the compensation process, already closed by Studio3A for its clients, the BMW insurance company fully compensated the relatives of the victim: there is no doubt that, if only there had been a basis for contesting a concurrence of guilt, he would.