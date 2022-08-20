He was arrested on charges of killing an acquaintance in the Varese area. Investigators have reconstructed what happened by discovering that the alleged murderer, after the murder, packed up and went on vacation, towards Lignano Sabbiadoro.

Here in Friuli she spent a few days, then she went back home. Without paying the hotel bill.

The story of which he is alleged to be the protagonist according to the indictment concerns a 73-year-old woman from the Malnate family, a quiet town in the province of Varese.

Everything happens one morning: Carmela Fabozzi, 73, white skirt, black blouse and some jewels, as always well-kept, opens the door of her house to a person she knows and is killed with a vase of flowers that hits her nine times in the head “With devastating violence”.

Sergio Domenichini, his murderer according to the Prosecutor’s Office and the Carabinieri of Varese, is a volunteer of the Anteas association that helps the elderly at home and the two sometimes met. He is a few years younger than her, 66, and has several criminal records also for scams against people over the age and lives with “an urgent need for money”.

On the evening of the murder, as told, he left for holidays in Lignano where he remained until August 17, leaving the hotel without paying the bill.

The crime, defined as “extremely serious” by the investigator, leaves us disconcerted. The door shows no signs of forced entry, only the lady’s two cell phones are missing in the house, the house is in order, on the table there is a wallet with an ATM and some cash. The only certainty is that the murderer is not a stranger. To find her body is her son Angelo di lei, on the evening of July 22, when she is killed. She notices that the door of the house is closed, strange because her mother leaves it slightly open to cool the rooms. “He enters the small apartment – it is the reconstruction contained in the precautionary measure – and remains paralyzed by the horror that immediately leaves room for a piercing scream that pierces the ordinary summer evening of the entire court”. Apart from her brother and her partner, Carmela is not used to receiving visitors. After a life of work in Switzerland, you lead a “shy” existence.

The investigations point to a man who was seen knocking on the woman’s house by neighbors and a vase of dried flowers in blue glass with white inlays with obvious traces of blood. Crucially, the dried flowers were also under the victim’s body. The footprints, according to the scientific results, correspond to those left by Domenichini in the photo-signaling.

And so the blood prints in the house seem to be compatible with the shoes worn by the suspect. To convince the prosecutor and the investigating judge that there is enough to arrest him also the cameras that show the volunteer passing several times with the car under the victim’s house, whom he calls twice on the phone without receiving an answer.

Afterward, he would return home for 16 minutes, change shoes and pants, and go to the car wash. “In the afternoon, for no apparent reason, he makes continuous passages under the victim’s apartment, until the evening when he leaves with his partner for the holidays.”