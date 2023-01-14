Discover the macabre story of this family in Cameroon where the adopted son killed his adoptive father in cold blood for a banal reason.

Aged about 18, Serge Belinga, only son, puts an end to the life of his parent. Found dead on Sunday January 8, 2023, the lifeless body of Joseph Marie Mekongo was bathed in a pool of blood in his home in the nkolndongo district not far from the pharmacy, in the Yaoundé IV arrondissement, Mfoundi department, region of the Center.

At first, no information filtered on the real causes of the death of Mekongo, who also owned the bar La Terrasse in Nkolndongo opposite the school entrance. No one gets it until his son, the alleged murderer, comes forward.

Student in Terminale class, English section in a private establishment in the square, the young person reveals, according to certain family sources, that he used an ax to knock his father out in the neck. A version that does not meet with the approval of several people. The alleged culprit, for the latter, was helped by accomplices still on the run, in his dirty work.

Placed in police custody at the Judicial Police (Pj), the joint police-gendarmerie investigations are continuing in order to establish the real reasons for this heinous act, which, so far, remain unknown.

A fervent supporter of Canon Sportive de Yaoundé, a mythical club in the metropolitan political capital, the lifeless body of Joseph Marie Mekongo was deposited in the morgue of the Yaoundé General Hospital.