BY MARIA GIOVANNA FOSSATI

Giorgio Pittalis, 61, and his brother Giuseppe, 55, lived together day and night both in their home in Bitti and in the family business in Sae Lussu. It is here that in the early hours of the morning the younger of the brothers killed the elder with a hammer. A difficult coexistence that of Giorgio and Giuseppe, they say in the village, but hard workers: together they managed a flock made up of several hundred sheep. And it is probably this forced coexistence, which no longer had the equilibrium point of the mother who died a few years ago, the motive that would have triggered in Giuseppe the raptsus against his brother, hit several times on the head with a hammer until killing him.

Then, around 8.30 the murderer returned to the town and met the mayor Giuseppe Ciccolini in the square: he will make his first admissions with him. “I saw Giuseppe very shaken and I asked him what was wrong – says the mayor – At that point he confessed to me that he had just killed his brother. He was already intending to turn himself in. I asked him if he needed someone to accompany him. he said yes, and so I took him to the barracks”. In front of the captain of Bitti’s carabinieri company, Fabrizio Ricciardi, he will make a full confession shortly after.

The town is in shock due to a tragedy that has forever divided the two brothers: Giuseppe more sociable and ironic, Giorgio more reserved, but both are always described as kind to everyone. “A veil of mourning has fallen here and the community is dismayed by such a serious fact over which human compassion prevails – comments the mayor – It is an affair that has the contours of a difficult coexistence between the two brothers, of which unfortunately neither until today he had understood the gravity, also because, despite their quarrelsomeness, they led a peaceful life within the community. Bitti mourns Giorgio today but he will not abandon Giuseppe in this dramatic phase of his life “, assures Ciccolini.

On the investigation front, the carabinieri of the Nuoro investigative unit, led by lieutenant colonel Saverio Aucello, carried out the surveys in the rather impervious area of ​​the murder and collected the first testimonies from relatives and friends. The investigation is coordinated by the prosecutors of Nuoro Giorgio Bocciarelli and Riccardo Belfiori. The autopsy on the victim’s body has been granted, which will be carried out by the coroner at the San Francesco hospital in the capital of Barbagia. In the next few hours, the confessed man will be transferred to Badu’ and Carros prison.