SAN STINO OF LIVENZA. Husband kills his wife in bottles then calls the police. The umpteenth femicide that upsets the Venetian happened in San Stino di Livenza, in Corso del Donatore, a few steps from the center, around lunchtime today, 6 December.

The victim is Cinzia Luison, 60, hairdresser, owner of the “Cinzia Parrucchieri” salon in Blessaglia di Pramaggiore. The professional was positioned in first place in the Italian ranking at Masterjam Aveda 2011 in London.

The murder partner is Walter Pitteri, 65, originally from Mestre, a former employee of Actv: after killing his wife, he called 112 to explain what he had just done.

The carabinieri, once they arrived at the apartment, took over the man who was taken to the barracks. During the afternoon, the prosecutor on duty at the Pordenone prosecutor’s office ordered his arrest for voluntary homicide.

Another photo of the victim, Cinzia Luison, 60 years old

When rescuers arrived at the apartment after Pitteri’s call, the woman was already dead. The police cordoned off the area. According to a very first reconstruction of the drama, it emerges that Pitteri would also have tried to kill one of the couple’s two twenty-year-old daughters.

On the spot the mayor of San Stino Matteo Cappelletto who knows the couple. The Pordenone Public Prosecutor’s Office has been notified, and the prosecutor on duty at the scene. The coroner Antonello Cirnelli is also in Corso del Donatore.