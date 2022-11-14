Home News He knocks down the parapet on the Veneggia bridge: miraculous driver
He knocks down the parapet on the Veneggia bridge: miraculous driver

He knocks down the parapet on the Veneggia bridge: miraculous driver

A piece of the parapet of the bridge over the Rio Cusighe is no longer there. He was shot down last night by a van, which went off the road independently and collided with the guards. A violent impact: the vehicle, which was traveling from Ponte nelle Alpi towards Belluno, first hit the parapet, knocking it down, then crossed the entire roadway to finish its run against a wall and a light pole in front of Pajer and Robi Sport.

It was about 4.30. The firefighters of Belluno intervened on the spot, with the first departure staff, who secured the vehicle while the driver was taken care of by the Suem staff to be transferred to the Emergency Room. He was slightly injured in the impact.

Subsequently, the roadway was reclaimed. The rescue operations of the firefighters ended with the first light of dawn. In front of the crumbling wall some barriers have been placed for safety.

That bridge was the scene, in October 2018, of a tragic accident, with a dynamics very similar to the one that happened last night: then a truck hit the parapets, which could not hold up and the vehicle crashed into the stream below. The driver died instantly. The Municipality obtained a regional contribution, which it co-financed with its own funds, for the safety of the bridge. Work has begun, but only as regards the cleaning of the slopes.

