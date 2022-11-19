The carabinieri of the Caneva station traced the person who had disappeared in the early hours of Friday 18 November in Sacile. The man, a 45-year-old mechanic, had left the house in his car at 1.30 am, taking his wallet and documents with him.

The family members, seeing that he was not returning home, worried by the moment of difficulty that the joint is going through, went to the Carabinieri station in Polcenigo and reported him missing.

The searches began immediately and the “alerting system” plan was activated at the Pordenone Prefecture, which also involves the firefighters and the traffic police.

From the first investigations, the mobile phone of the missing person had been turned off since 4.30, when the signal was located in the Cavolano di Sacile hamlet.

The searches of the carabinieri were therefore oriented in the Livenza area and spread like wildfire throughout the surrounding area, without excluding any hypothesis, including that of the mountain.

And it is precisely in the mountains, on via Cansiglio in the municipality of Caneva, on the edge of a wooded area, that the soldiers of the Arma di Caneva found the car with the missing man on board.

The vehicle was parked, with the window open, in front of the Malga Coda di Bosco dal Titti farmhouse, which was closed on Friday the 18th.

The man was in a semi-conscious state and did not answer the questions of the carabinieri who thus requested that an ambulance be sent. Hence the transport to the Pordenone hospital where he is still under observation for checks.

The intervention of the carabinieri was providential both for the precarious state of health of the missing person at the time of the discovery and because in the place where he was, at an altitude of 872 meters, the temperatures at night are very rigid .