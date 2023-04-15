He Lifeng delivered a video speech at the opening ceremony of the 133rd China Import and Export Fair and the 2nd Pearl River International Trade Forum



The 133rd China Import and Export Fair and the 2nd Pearl River International Trade Forum opened in Guangzhou on the 14th. Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Vice Premier He Lifeng delivered a video speech and announced the opening.

He Lifeng pointed out that President Xi Jinping has repeatedly put forward requirements for building a trade powerhouse, pointing out the direction for the development of foreign trade. This Canton Fair is the first time that the Canton Fair has been held offline since the outbreak of the COVID-19. It fully demonstrates that China will continue to rely on its comparative advantages and actively participate in the international division of labor. This will not only promote its own development, but also benefit the world. “Made in China” with a complete range of products, high quality and low price has provided people all over the world with affordable and rich products, and China‘s super-large-scale market has provided a broad market space for high-quality products from all over the world.

He Lifeng pointed out that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has drawn up a grand blueprint for comprehensively building a modern socialist country. We will fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the new development concept, accelerate the construction of a new development pattern, focus on promoting high-quality development, actively expand imports in line with the trend of consumption upgrading, focus on promoting industrial transformation and upgrading, promote the coordinated development of trade in goods and services, and vigorously support foreign trade. The innovation of the business model continued to enhance the linkage effect of the two resources in the domestic and international markets.

He Lifeng pointed out that China adheres to the basic national policy of opening up to the outside world, firmly pursues a mutually beneficial and win-win opening strategy, promotes the construction of an open world economy, and better benefits the people of all countries. I believe that in the new era and new journey, the Canton Fair will continue to be an important window for China to open to the world, and an important bridge and link for expanding opening up and strengthening Sino-foreign economic and trade cooperation.