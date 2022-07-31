UDINE. The car goes off the road and, after having crashed into the guard rail, remains hovering on the embankment of the canal.

The causes of the accident which occurred around 1pm on Saturday 30 July in via del Cotonificio, in Udine, are still being examined by the local police.

The driver of a car, a Chrysler sedan, lost control of the vehicle which, as mentioned, violently impacted the guard rail before stopping its run poised between the roadside and the canal below, just before the underpass. of viale Cadore.

The driver managed to get out of the cockpit independently and then alert the rescue. The 118 health workers, the firefighters and the police for the reliefs intervened on the spot.