Due to causes being examined by the local police of Pordenone-Cordenons, on the morning of Saturday 26 November a Romanian citizen was the protagonist of an autonomous spill with his Fiat Doblò car, on the roundabout that intersects via Aquileia and via Revedole, in Pordenone.

The vehicle ended its run on the road signs which were torn up due to the collision. Firefighters and emergency room health workers were also on site. No other people were involved in the incident.