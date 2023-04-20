He lost his son, who was born in the Marmara Earthquake, in the ‘February 6 earthquake’

Hasan Necessary (24), who was born on 17 August 1999 in Istanbul Zeynep Kamil Gynecology and Pediatrics Training and Research Hospital, lost his life as a result of the destruction of the house he and his wife lived in in the Armutlu District of Antakya district in the earthquakes on 6 February in Kahramanmaraş. Mother Fatma Çolak, whose house was damaged in the earthquake, buried the bodies of her son and daughter-in-law, who were pulled out of the rubble, in Antakya. To the world in the Marmara Earthquake […]

