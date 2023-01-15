Against all odds and despite the criticism, Vallenato music artist Ana del Castillo showed that nothing is too big for her and this Saturday, January 14, at the Parque de la Leyenda Vallenata in front of thousands of spectators, she made it big!

The singer managed to fill the emblematic park, a space that many consider the “vallenato temple”, where only four singers, all men, had achieved this feat: Silvestre Dangond, Peter Manjarrés, Martín Elías Díaz and Elder Dayan Díaz.

This is the first time that a woman within the gender (vallenato) has ‘tempered’ the park. With an impeccable show, accompanied by lights, fireworks and dancing, the artist earned the applause and respect of those who came to the place not only to enjoy, but also to expect what the concert could be.

On social networks, Ana’s fans and colleagues congratulated her on the impeccable show she did on stage. “What is happening to Ana del Castillo right now in Valledupar is not luck, it is God’s favor. First woman with a shorter career than many, she fills the Park of Legend! Let’s go fuck it!” singer Elder Dayan Díaz tweeted.