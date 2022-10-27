Home News He negotiates 2 years and 8 months for the accident in Salgareda in which his friend died
News

He negotiates 2 years and 8 months for the accident in Salgareda in which his friend died

by admin
He negotiates 2 years and 8 months for the accident in Salgareda in which his friend died

Patrik Angeli, 24, from Musile di Piave has negotiated two years and eight months of imprisonment for road murder. In the accident, his friend Nicolò Minello, 22 years old from Noventa di Piave, had lost his life. The drama took place in Salgareda, on October 18, 2020, just before 11pm. Five friends and almost peers, all residing between Noventa and Musile di Piave and Meolo, had spent the evening in a pizzeria in Piavon di Oderzo. They were returning home when Angeli, taking via Pizzocchera, had lost control of the BMW while taking a sharp left-hand bend. The car had ended up in the side ditch and overturned, after having run over several shrubs. Nicolò Minello had died instantly. The other three friends had been transported to the Ca ‘Foncello hospital in Treviso with severe trauma, two of them in intensive care.

Today, Thursday 27 October, just over two years after the tragedy, in front of the Gup Cristian Vettoruzzo in the court of Treviso, Patrik Angeli negotiated the sentence, with the aggravating circumstance of having caused serious injuries to other people and having started driving in a state of intoxication. In fact, Angeli had also tested positive for the alcohol test, with an alcohol content of 0.92 g / l. The young person will not be able to make use of the conditional suspension: in all likelihood his lawyer will ask for custody to social services. He was also given the accessory sanction of suspension of the driving license, again for two years and eight months.

See also  The college entrance examination results have been released one after another from today. Are the "experts" volunteering to "betting on" reliable? _service

All the offended parties had turned, for legal support, to Studio3A-Valore SpA For some time now, Nicolò’s family members have chosen to concentrate all their energies to remember their loved one in the way they would have liked, football, his passion . The boy had started playing when he was five years old in the club in his country, Ac Noventa. He played at an amateur level with several teams, the last of which Grassaga, and he never stopped until that damned 18 October 2020. Preparations are already underway for the second edition of “Mina con noi”, which is counted to organize for January 14, 2023. It will be a five-a-side football tournament that will be held at the sports hall in Noventa di Piave.

You may also like

Analysis of village officials as alternate members of...

Tsinghua alumni sent an open letter to Xi...

Towards the farewell to masks in hospitals from...

Alig is back, the two days of the...

Focus on the economic operation of Fujian Province...

The mountain and Prime Minister Meloni

Some residents reported that the transfer of positive...

Covid, new wave or not? What are the...

Jiangcheng District, Yangjiang City, Guangdong Province announced the...

Why Revolver is the best record of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy