Patrik Angeli, 24, from Musile di Piave has negotiated two years and eight months of imprisonment for road murder. In the accident, his friend Nicolò Minello, 22 years old from Noventa di Piave, had lost his life. The drama took place in Salgareda, on October 18, 2020, just before 11pm. Five friends and almost peers, all residing between Noventa and Musile di Piave and Meolo, had spent the evening in a pizzeria in Piavon di Oderzo. They were returning home when Angeli, taking via Pizzocchera, had lost control of the BMW while taking a sharp left-hand bend. The car had ended up in the side ditch and overturned, after having run over several shrubs. Nicolò Minello had died instantly. The other three friends had been transported to the Ca ‘Foncello hospital in Treviso with severe trauma, two of them in intensive care.

Today, Thursday 27 October, just over two years after the tragedy, in front of the Gup Cristian Vettoruzzo in the court of Treviso, Patrik Angeli negotiated the sentence, with the aggravating circumstance of having caused serious injuries to other people and having started driving in a state of intoxication. In fact, Angeli had also tested positive for the alcohol test, with an alcohol content of 0.92 g / l. The young person will not be able to make use of the conditional suspension: in all likelihood his lawyer will ask for custody to social services. He was also given the accessory sanction of suspension of the driving license, again for two years and eight months.

All the offended parties had turned, for legal support, to Studio3A-Valore SpA For some time now, Nicolò’s family members have chosen to concentrate all their energies to remember their loved one in the way they would have liked, football, his passion . The boy had started playing when he was five years old in the club in his country, Ac Noventa. He played at an amateur level with several teams, the last of which Grassaga, and he never stopped until that damned 18 October 2020. Preparations are already underway for the second edition of “Mina con noi”, which is counted to organize for January 14, 2023. It will be a five-a-side football tournament that will be held at the sports hall in Noventa di Piave.