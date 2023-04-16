HE NEVER COMPLIED WITH THE LABOR LAWS AND NOW THREATENS TO FIRE HIM!! « CDE News

VILLARICA DEL ESPIRITU SANTO (Special Envoy) Ramón Olmedo, father of little Dylan who for days was fighting for his life in a sanatorium in Villarrica, was killed so that he could report to his place of work, since otherwise he could lose it.

Olmedo reported to the media that Mr. Rodolfo Max Friedmann Cresta was the one who sent him the ultimatum and demands that he return to his post as security guard in less than 24 hours.

The man indicated that he has worked for Friedmann for 8 years and that due to the delicate state of his little son who was born prematurely, he had to ask for permission.

“I asked him for permission because my son is still hospitalized and now he demands that I go back to work. I even asked for help for him to help me and he denied me. I ask that you help me and that the Ministry of Labor can do something about it. I cannot abandon my son who needs me now more than ever, ”he said.

Little Dylan is admitted to Intensive Care at the San Sebastián Sanatorium with a delicate condition. He was born premature and due to the lack of therapy in Villarrica, he had to be transferred urgently.

Those who wish to help Olmedo and his family can contact (0981) 999-159.

