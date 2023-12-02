He posed next to an airplane in 1976, when he was a child. Forty years later he recreated the photo with his son

A Pilgrimage through Generations: Father Recreates Favorite Childhood Photo with Son

In 1976, a three-year-old Brian Aerni posed in front of a Convair 580 propeller plane at Stapleton International Airport. Fast forward to 2015, an idea struck Aerni: he wanted to recreate the iconic photo with his own three-year-old son.

Aerni, now 50, contacted Conair, the aerial firefighting company that owned the plane, and to his surprise, they welcomed the idea with enthusiasm. A trip to Canada ensued, where Aerni and his then-wife visited the Conair facility with their son.

They recreated the photo and Aerni posed for another with his two children. Despite the bittersweet absence of his late father, Aerni felt close to him throughout the day.

The pilgrimage was featured in his local newspaper and garnered enthusiasm from other aviation enthusiasts. Aerni’s son may not share his love for aviation, but the photos serve as a reminder of the impact of family across generations.

Earlier this year, Aerni learned that the plane was dismantled and sold for scrap. Despite the news, he has no regrets about the pilgrimage, as he now has new favorite photos to hang alongside the original.

The photos, recalls Aerni, always make him smile, serving as a cherished link between the past and the present.

