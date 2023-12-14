He praised Fico and hinted that he wanted to conquer the entire Ukrainian coast

[Spoznajte ideologické, historické a geopolitické základy vojny na Ukrajine a jej dôsledky pre Slovensko v knihe Ako Putin stratil Ukrajinu.]

Vladimir Putin believes in himself in recent weeks. He seems much more confident than last year, when his soldiers were fleeing the Ukrainian army from Kherson at this time.

After the failed Ukrainian counter-offensive in the summer, he probably thinks that Russia is winning the war and can win it outright.

It is also indicated by the fact that he returned to his favorite format of a long press conference after last year’s break. He could be asked by some journalists, but also by citizens with verified questions via video links.

In total, he answered 67 questions in four hours and four minutes. In them, he also hinted at the fact that Russia does not have to be satisfied with the four Ukrainian regions that it annexed and which it partially occupies.

In Slovakia, what might have caught the most attention was that Putin, from his point of view, also mentioned Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in a positive light. At the same time, Fico was in Brussels, where he met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and debated with him about Russian aggression and aid to Ukraine.

Putin mentioned Fico in the part where he claimed that

