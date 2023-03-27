Gloria Camargo

The persecution of a man by a transit agent in the municipality of Cartago, Valle del Cauca, has gone viral on social networks, generating all kinds of reactions among Internet users.

In the video, the traffic officer can be seen chasing a man who is apparently trying to evade a ticket. In the midst of his despair, the man decides to jump into the river, and the uniformed man follows him, turning the situation into a scene worthy of an action movie.

Despite the fact that some Internet users have expressed their doubts about the authenticity of the video, the truth is that the event has occurred and has caused all kinds of comments on social networks. Many have joked that the man must have several arrest warrants, while others wonder whether or not there was an arraignment and if there will be a sequel to the video.

The truth is that the situation is worrying, since it is not an act of rebellion, but a lack of respect for traffic regulations. While it’s understandable that no one likes getting a ticket, evading responsibility is not the solution.

It is important to remember that traffic rules exist for a reason: to ensure the safety of all road users. Evading a ticket may seem like a victory in the short term, but in the long term it can endanger the lives of other people.