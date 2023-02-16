In Cholón in the insular area of ​​Cartagena, a local posed as a foreigner to evade the payment that exceeded one million pesos consumed in beer, whiskey and seafood.

The particular episode happened in Cholón Cartagena, where a local man arrived pretending to be Dutch and began to consume food and drinks from one of the commercial premises.

Local experts in this type of scene say that the man ordered beer, whiskey and seafood until he was satisfied, but when it was time to pay, he pretended not to understand anything.

The merchants and other local people, obfuscated, tied the supposed foreigner to a chair and rebuked him, but he kept pretending not to understand anything.

“He throws them off as a gringo. She asked for mojarras and whiskey and now she doesn’t want to pay ”, is heard in the video that went viral.

Such was the situation that the coast guard had to intervene so that the man was not attacked. Later it was learned that the 44-year-old man is a native of San Andrés and resides in Cartagena.