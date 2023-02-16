Home News He pretended to be Dutch to avoid paying the bill in Cartagena
News

He pretended to be Dutch to avoid paying the bill in Cartagena

by admin
He pretended to be Dutch to avoid paying the bill in Cartagena

In Cholón in the insular area of ​​Cartagena, a local posed as a foreigner to evade the payment that exceeded one million pesos consumed in beer, whiskey and seafood.

The particular episode happened in Cholón Cartagena, where a local man arrived pretending to be Dutch and began to consume food and drinks from one of the commercial premises.

Local experts in this type of scene say that the man ordered beer, whiskey and seafood until he was satisfied, but when it was time to pay, he pretended not to understand anything.

The merchants and other local people, obfuscated, tied the supposed foreigner to a chair and rebuked him, but he kept pretending not to understand anything.

“He throws them off as a gringo. She asked for mojarras and whiskey and now she doesn’t want to pay ”, is heard in the video that went viral.

Such was the situation that the coast guard had to intervene so that the man was not attacked. Later it was learned that the 44-year-old man is a native of San Andrés and resides in Cartagena.

See also  I rediscovered a portrait of Titian who was believed to be lost

You may also like

China’s epidemic prevention and control spending last year...

Get to know the “Sound Universe” of pre-Hispanic...

Scholars on alert in Wuhan: the turning point...

Charges are brought against the alleged murderer of...

Violent streak continues in Arauca, a new homicide...

The police responded that after the woman was...

EPS: With nothing to eat…

Mourning in Valledupar for the death of a...

China spent more than 300 billion yuan on...

Get to know Colombian palm growing in figures

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy