Home News He pretends to be a gas technician, enters the house and steals 17,000 euros in cash and gold jewellery
News

He pretends to be a gas technician, enters the house and steals 17,000 euros in cash and gold jewellery

by admin
He pretends to be a gas technician, enters the house and steals 17,000 euros in cash and gold jewellery

Fake gas technician scams an 88-year-old woman in Roveredo in Piano and takes away 17,000 euros in cash as well as various gold pieces of furniture.

Once again with the usual modus operandi of scamming the elderly, around 1.30 pm on Friday, November 25, by a self-styled gas technician.

The Italian man, apparently aged 30-40, showed up at the home of a pensioner in Viale Venezia in Roveredo. He claimed that he had come to fix a problem and persuaded the lady to put the money and valuables on the veranda. He stole them and escaped in a car. About fifteen minutes later, the old woman discovered she had been robbed and called the police. Investigate the company of the Carabinieri of Sacile

See also  They break open the caps that close the tanks and steal 800 liters of fuel from two trucks

You may also like

Saman, the prosecutor opens a second investigation: hunt...

Scientific, precise and systematic treatment will not relax...

The Beijing News – Good news never stops

Carabinieri of Cortina at school to teach road...

Jinan’s epidemic prevention measures warm people’s hearts, treat...

Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, during the weekend...

Building a Modern Socialist Country in an All-round...

The digital society consumes rivers of water –...

The Central Meteorological Observatory issued a cold wave...

Violetta in schools, teaching children to listen to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy