Fake gas technician scams an 88-year-old woman in Roveredo in Piano and takes away 17,000 euros in cash as well as various gold pieces of furniture.

Once again with the usual modus operandi of scamming the elderly, around 1.30 pm on Friday, November 25, by a self-styled gas technician.

The Italian man, apparently aged 30-40, showed up at the home of a pensioner in Viale Venezia in Roveredo. He claimed that he had come to fix a problem and persuaded the lady to put the money and valuables on the veranda. He stole them and escaped in a car. About fifteen minutes later, the old woman discovered she had been robbed and called the police. Investigate the company of the Carabinieri of Sacile