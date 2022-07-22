APRILIA MARITTIMA. She approached pretending to know him and hugged him. It took her a few minutes to remove the watch from his wrist, a Rolex, and to score the theft with dexterity.

It happened in Aprilia Marittima, on Thursday 21 July. As soon as he realized he had been robbed, the 64-year-old man reported the incident to the carabinieri, who are now investigating to identify the person responsible for the theft.