He pretends to know him, hugs him and steals his Rolex: theft in Aprilia Marittima

He pretends to know him, hugs him and steals his Rolex: theft in Aprilia Marittima

APRILIA MARITTIMA. She approached pretending to know him and hugged him. It took her a few minutes to remove the watch from his wrist, a Rolex, and to score the theft with dexterity.

It happened in Aprilia Marittima, on Thursday 21 July. As soon as he realized he had been robbed, the 64-year-old man reported the incident to the carabinieri, who are now investigating to identify the person responsible for the theft.

