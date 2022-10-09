LECCE – In three boxes for toys, some blue colored alveolar polycarbonate panels containing over 3 kilos of cocaine were hidden. The Police in Salento discovered this thanks to the owner of a shipping company in Galatone (Lecce), an intermediary for an online platform, who received the package from Holland through a courier.

The man called the police station of Nardò suspicious of the excessive weight of the package compared to its size. Arriving on the spot, the agents discovered that inside there were two further sealed packages with children’s toys.



The drug panels examined by the police

By dissecting the walls of the packaging, the policemen then discovered the polycarbonate panels with the drug, very pure: 3,195 kilos results in the Narcotest cocaine.