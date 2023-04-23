Home » He reverses and kills his 7-year-old daughter: the tragedy
by admin
It happened in the center in the province of Naples in the afternoon, the mother lost control of the vehicle. Witnesses spoke of a pirate. Why?

A Carabinieri car (Ansa archive photo)

TiscaliNews

A maneuver with the car that was fatal for one 7 year old girl. Killed by mother which reversed, losing control of its A3 and running over the little one in Castelnuovo, in the Province of Naples. The investigations into the dynamics of the tragic accident led the Carabinieri to reconstruct what happened. The car also slightly injured a family acquaintance who was close to the child.

The yellow of the pirate car

Checks are underway to understand because some witnesses reported a pirated car: the hypothesis is that they tried to protect the woman. The child’s body and the car were seized and remain at the disposal of the Nola judicial authority.


