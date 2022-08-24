Solidarity competition to save a Treviso, now hospitalized in the Mestre hospital. Experts: “Never alone in the water”

JESOLO. He floated on his stomach about twenty meters from shore. A 67 year old from Treviso was saved at the last minute on Wednesday around 7 pm in the water in front of Piazza Milano. He was swimming with his wife when she went away and she did not notice the sudden illness that seized her husband. Some swimmers saw him who immediately reached him and dragged him ashore, then lying on the shoreline calling for help immediately.

The rescue service of Jesolo Turismo Spa, at 7.10 pm when it was brought ashore, was no longer active. A lifeguard from the investee company, however, was still in the area and was called on the spot by acquaintances. He ran and contributed to first aid by resuscitating the 67-year-old who had drunk a lot of water.

Within six minutes, it is still possible to save those in danger of life in the water, studies and statistics say. Meanwhile, 118 arrived and transferred him by ambulance to the Jesolo hospital. The Treviso was immediately transferred by helicopter to the Mestre hospital and hospitalized in intensive care. He shouldn’t be life threatening.

Providential was the intervention of the bathers who were close to him and immediately realized that he was ill. That’s why even lifesaving experts always advise not to go off alone in the sea. In case of illness and drowning, prompt intervention and the simplest resuscitation practices can save lives.