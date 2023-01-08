Home News He runs over a young man in a bike and then runs away: hunt for the hit-and-run driver
News

He runs over a young man in a bike and then runs away: hunt for the hit-and-run driver

by admin
He runs over a young man in a bike and then runs away: hunt for the hit-and-run driver

Hunt for the hit-and-run driver who ran over a car during the night 19 enne Kosovar. The incident took place in via Ronchese in Treviso, shortly before 1.30 am tonight. After the impact, the driver of the car, instead of stopping, accelerated thus losing track of himself.

The alarm was immediately raised on 118. An ambulance arrived shortly after in via Ronchese and Suem personnel took care of the wounded young man, then transported him to Ca’ Foncello di Trevisor where he was hospitalized with a 40-day prognosis.

A patrol of the carabinieri of the Radiomobile arrived on site, picking up some fragments of the car left behind after the collision. These are finds that will be useful in identifying the responsible.

See also  He had to serve six years for drug trafficking: tracked down and arrested in Pieve del Grappa

You may also like

Government: migrants and Pnrr, tomorrow Meloni receives von...

The joint prevention and control mechanism of the...

A1, clashes between supporters of Naples and Rome:...

The alpine troops of the glorious Cividale battalion...

Return from black dot: all in line again...

Calderoli, De Luca also in favor of my...

Ivrea, the police arrest a twenty-year-old for robbery

Lively like “Spring Festival”!Hong Kong enters Shenzhen and...

Migrants, government rejects Ocean Viking and Geo Barents...

Car with no one on board moves from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy