Hunt for the hit-and-run driver who ran over a car during the night 19 enne Kosovar. The incident took place in via Ronchese in Treviso, shortly before 1.30 am tonight. After the impact, the driver of the car, instead of stopping, accelerated thus losing track of himself.

The alarm was immediately raised on 118. An ambulance arrived shortly after in via Ronchese and Suem personnel took care of the wounded young man, then transported him to Ca’ Foncello di Trevisor where he was hospitalized with a 40-day prognosis.

A patrol of the carabinieri of the Radiomobile arrived on site, picking up some fragments of the car left behind after the collision. These are finds that will be useful in identifying the responsible.